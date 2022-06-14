Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Joseph E, Arbour, 89, of Kankakee, passed away June 6, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Sally Jo Senzel, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (June 8, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Elizabeth J. “Betty June” Simmons, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 12, 2022) in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

