Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Louis Golston, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (June 10, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Gregory “Crickett” Marrs Sr., 76, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (June 8, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Recommended for you