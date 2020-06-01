Death notices
Sylvia A. Blink, 75, of Momence, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Pamela Larsen, age 64, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (May 29, 2020) at Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines. Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Earl L. Morgan, 96, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Mary Lou Smolik (nee Anderson), 78, of South Wilmington, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!