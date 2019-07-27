Death notices
Reece Malone, 96, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Mary Ann Schatz, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!