Death notices
Joyce M. Volkman, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 26, 2019) at Citadel Nursing Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Dione Wischnowsky, 49, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 25, 2019) in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Gregory Flournoy, 53, of Kankakee, were held July 26 at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Joseph Lightfoot delivering the eulogy. Gregory passed away July 21, 2019. Burial, with full military honors, was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were members of Dream Weavers MC.
Funeral services for Ruth Jeanne Lesch, 55, of Papineau, were held July 24 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Ruth passed away July 19, 2019. Burial was in Papineau Township Cemetery in Papineau. Pallbearers were Damian Adams, Brian Down, Dave O’Connor, and Jeremy, Adam, Scott and Nathan Weber.
Funeral services for Marvin E. Perzee, 76, of Ashkum, were held July 25 in the 4-H Building at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds, Crescent City, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Marvin passed away July 17, 2019. Burial was in Danforth Reformed Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Aaron and Dave Perzee, Randy Wilken, Jayme Senffner, Randy Storm and Quentin Rabideau. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Blomsness, Rep. Tom Bennett, Marty Green, Congressman Tim Johnson, Senator Jason Barickman and all of Marvin’s coffee buddies at McDonald’s.
