Death notices
Catherine Buhrmester, 56, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (July 20, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Cord Jacob Fyock, 21, of Kankakee, passed away July 13, 2019, in Champaign. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Randall Glen Garrett, 70, of Milford, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Mary E. Hanshew, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!