Death notices
Gregory Flournoy, 53, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Journey Care Hospice in Arlington Heights. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Barbara Jean Ahlemann, 87, of Bradley, were held July 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Paul Johnson officiating. Barbara passed away July 13, 2019. Burial was in Montgomery Cemetery in Oakland City, Ind.
Funeral services for Emilio Ivan Gonzalez, newborn, were held July 19 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Doug Zimmerman officiated. Emilio passed away July 17, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
