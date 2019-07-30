Death notices
Eugene L. DeGrush, 93, of Diamond, passed away Friday (July 26, 2019) at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City.
W. Kenny Harness, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!