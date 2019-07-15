Death notices
Arnold J. Fritz, 98, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Union Hill, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at Bickford House of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home of Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Roger Dean Grass, 79, of Kankakee, were held July 10 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Greg Clodi officiated. Roger passed away July 4, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
