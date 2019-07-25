Katherine “Katie” Kleinert, 40, of Chicago, and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at Rainbow Care Center in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
John W. Lanoue, 77, of Oviedo, Fla., passed away Sunday (July 21, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Frederick L. Thomas, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) in Atlanta, Ga. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Past services
Services for Mindy C. Barnett, 44, of Bourbonnais, were held July 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Mindy passed away July 14, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Richard C. Knol, 87, of Watseka, were held July 22 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Richard passed away July 19, 2019. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Chicago. Pallbearers were Casey and Jake Schroeder, and Jon, Scott and Alan Knol.
Funeral services for Kenneth Frank Maka, 69, of Manteno, were held July 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Kenneth passed away July 17, 2019. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral services for Anthony John Monterosso, 65, of Bourbonnais, were held July 22 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Anthony passed away July 10, 2019. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!