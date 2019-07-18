Death notices
Eric K. Augspurger, 52, of Manteno, passed away July 9, 2019, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington.
Marvin E. Perzee, 76, of Ashkum, passed away Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Past services
Funeral services for James “Jim” Buckner, 76, of Bradley, were held July 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Jim passed away July 12, 2019. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral services for Michael T. Engel, 36, of Manteno, were held July 13 at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Kevin Werner and the Rev. Ross Engel officiating. Michael passed away July 5, 2019. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Adam Kvasnicka, Tim Schantz, William Bellamy, Bob Mitchell, Jon Gettemans, Joe Mathews and Todd Engel.
Funeral services for Gerald L. Hartman, 79, of Bradley, were held July 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Rick Plattner officiated. Gerald passed away July 11, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Gregg and Kevin Fugar, and Douglas, Evan, Mike and Jeff Hartman.
Funeral services for Janet A. LaGesse, 73, of Kankakee, were held July 12 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Janet passed away July 8, 2019. Burial was in St. George Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason, Drew and Jim Denoyer, Kyle Nevils, and Roy and Mike LaGesse.
Funeral services for Rebecca Tarey Strickler, 52, of Kankakee, were held July 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dalene Kuebler officiating. Rebecca passed away July 5, 2019. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for the Rev. Kenneth L. Wheeler, 47, of Bourbonnais, were held July 13 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais. Kenneth passed away June 29, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
