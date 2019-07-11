Past services
Funeral services for Donald E. Anderson, 94, of Kankakee, were held July 1 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Donald passed away June 27, 2019. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Kendrick, Patrick and Garrick Mackiney, Christopher Anderson, Dave Nykiel and Brian Pollard. Honorary pallbearers were Emily Anderson, granddaughter; Kirk Anderson, son; Don Anderson, son; Melody Anderson, daughter; Carole Anderson, daughter; and Judy Ashby, daughter.
Funeral services for Garrett DeYoung, 86, of St. Anne, were held July 6 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Ryan Mustered officiating. Garrett passed away July 2, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Justin, Matthew and Nathan DeYoung, and Ryan, Kyle and Lance Graham.
Funeral services for Betty Groth, 51, of Kankakee, were held July 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Michael Groth officiated. Betty passed away June 29, 2019. Cremation rites were accorded.
Funeral services for Mary L. Gudeman, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held July 9 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Silas Montgomery officiating. Mary passed away July 5, 2019. Burial was in Cissna Park Cemetery, Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Jason Edelman, Paul Andreas, Matt Ifft, Les and Melvin Young, and Jared Yergler.
Funeral services for Marven Jones, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held June 29 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, with the Rev. Tom Brands officiating. Marven passed away June 23, 2019. Burial was in Union Cemetery, Emington. Pallbearers were Jillian, Skip and Brandon Jones, Ruben Ruiz, Antonio, Ethan and Ken Gaudry, and Dennis Jones.
Funeral services for Richard L. Kemnetz, 89, of Piper City, were held July 3 at Piper City United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Liz Reis officiating. Richard passed away June 30, 2019. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Kyle Kemnetz, Dan Sheridan, Shawn Platz, Aaron Schuette, Michael Breen and Gary Schmid.
Funeral services for Wanda Beth Klein, 90, of Kankakee, were held June 28 at Kankakee Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee. Wanda passed away June 18, 2019. Burial was in Hazel Dell South Cemetery, Hazel Dell. Pallbearers were Jean-Samuel Rubin, Stephen and Phil Laymon, Kyle Smith, Trevor Ricker and Noah Grimes.
Funeral services for Leona Pearman, 90, of Bradley, were held July 10 at St. Joseph Church in Bradley. Leona passed away July 5, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jimmy Moore, Walter Dunsworth, Donnie and John LeDuke, Kevin Schweigert and Frank Pearman.
Funeral services for Anita F. Pippin, 91, of Bradley, were held July 3 at Bradley First Church of the Nazarene, Bradley, with the Rev. Desiree Engelkens officiating. Anita passed away June 29, 2019. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Blake and Tyler Blanchette, Joshua and Brian Fortin, James Jensen, Paul Hansen and Kevin Cloonen. Honorary pallbearers were Peyton Blanchette, Hayleigh Fortin and Kimberly Jensen.
Funeral services for Geraldine Quillin, 83, of Manteno, were held June 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Geraldine passed away June 25, 2019. Private interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park.
