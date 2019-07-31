Death notices
Richard Anundson, 72, of Manteno, passed away July 24, 2019, in Manteno.
Kathy Jo Bradley, 62, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Friday (July 26, 2019), in Chebanse. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Phyllis Fischer, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Richard E. “Dick” Hogan, 95, of Buckingham, passed away Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Terrell Love, 27, of Pembroke Township, passed away July 24, 2019, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park.
