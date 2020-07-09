Death notice
Allen K. Rodgers, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (July 6, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 8:30 am
