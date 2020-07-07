Past services
Private family services for Andrew ”Andy” John Boucher, 36, of Denver, Colo., were held July 1 in Blooms Grove Cemetery, Manteno. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Andrew passed away June 20, 2020.
Funeral services for Jeanette A. Francoeur, 97, of Kankakee, were held June 29 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. She passed away June 25, 2020.
Funeral services for Ione Eva MacDonald, 89, of Naperville and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held July 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ione passed away June 28, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were McKinley Ball, Cory, John and Carson Grebe, Zach Mahon and Tyler Bernicky.
Funeral services for Joretta L. Pfotenhauer, 89, of Bourbonnais, were held July 2 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Lynne Culkin officiating. Joretta passed away June 30, 2020.
Funeral services for William Francis Scroggins, 82, of Kankakee, were held June 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. William passed away June 24, 2020.
Funeral services for Vivian I. Slovikoski, 91, of Kankakee, were held June 27 in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Vivian passed away May 3, 2020. Inurnment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
