Death notices
Richard LaFond, 81, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (July 27, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Joseph Robbins, 76, of Gilman, passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Susan Viglia, 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
