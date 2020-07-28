Past services
Funeral services for Alexander A. Bernardino, 56, Cary, and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held July 18 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Alexander passed away March 17, 2020. Inurnment was in Maternity Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Bonita M. Chinksi, 83, of Kankakee, were held July 19 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Bonita passed away July 14, 2020.
Funeral services for Jordan Taylor Hollywood, 22, of Limestone, were held July 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Cindy Schimmelpfennig officiating. Jordan passed away July 17, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Andrew and Matthew Hollywood, Riley, Jake and Zach Zirgibel, Luke and Isaac Schoenwetter, and Jared Robinson.
Funeral services for Norman Craig Kibbons, 71, of Bourbonnais, were held July 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Bob Grysen officiating. Norman passed away July 22, 2020. Interment was in Mound Grove Mausoleum in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Samuel Martino Jr., 80, of Bradley, were held July 20 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with Patrick Skelly officiating. Samuel passed away April 2, 2020. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Samantha, Zach and Jake Taylor, Joey Martino, Nick LeBran, Logan Ulitzsch and Ethan Richards.
Funeral services for Marion Panozzo, 74, of Chebanse, were held July 22 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wangstrom officiating. Marion passed away July 16, 2020. Burial was in Grand Prairie Cemetery in Bonfield.
