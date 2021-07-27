Death notice
Darlene Goad (nee Harrop), 78, of Braidwood, passed away Thursday (July 22, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.
Donnie Gail Matherly Sr., 77, of Manteno, passed away at his home Saturday (July 24, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.
Past services
Funeral services for Gust J. Anest, 96, of Bourbonnais, were held July 13 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. Gust passed away July 9, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Constantine, Alexios and Nicholas Anest, Kosta Chingas, Jonathan and AJ Wolfe, Jim Barabe and Evan McDougal.
Funeral services for Allen J. Carley, 101, of Danforth and formerly of Milford, were held July 10 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Allen passed away June 27, 2021. Burial was in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Derek, Damon, Trenton and Clayton Carley, Kenny Huizenga, Richard Taden and Ken Redeker. Honorary pallbearers were Dale, David and Joel Brutlag, Richard Carley, Roland Heuton, Sheldon Lebold and Alan Hobl.
Funeral services for John Edward Gerard, 85, of Kankakee, were held July 10 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee. John passed away July 6, 2021. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Wally Rokus, Chris Kidwell, Pete Nicholas, Jesus Martinez, Calvin Zirkle and Howard Stewart.
Funeral services for Charles G. “Chuck” Schneider, 81, of Kankakee, were held July 21 at Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dwight Ascher officiating. Chuck passed away July 16, 2021. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Megan Kruse, Haley, Scott, Jeff, Andrew and Oliver Schneider.
Funeral services for Cora Sykes, 98, of Palm Bay, Fla., were held July 17 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Pastor Carl Randle Sr. officiated. Cora passed away July 4, 2021. Burial was in Momence Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tehinnah Grant, Jeremy Sykes, Ronnie Hayes, and Quantavious, Rory Jr. and Donnie Tucker.
Funeral services for Scott C. Varvel, 65, of Kankakee, were held June 30 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Christopher Hines officiating. Scott passed away June 27, 2021. Burial was in Aroma Township Cemetery in Aroma Park. Pallbearers were Kylie, Jason and Gavin Varvel, Lyneil Mayo, Conrade Best and Bob Anderson. Honorary pallbearers were Jonathan Varvel and Rick Labuda.