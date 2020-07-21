Death notices
Gloria Shreffler Smith, 81, of Springfield, Mo., passed away June 30, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.
Past services
Funeral services for Joan Constance Benoit, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held July 17 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Joan passed away July 13, 2020. Interment was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gary Vroman, Glenn, Nicholas and Jason Daugherity, and Brady and Zachary Benoit.
Funeral services for Eileen L. Dorsey, 94, of Crsecent City, were held July 14 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Eileen passed away July 8, 2020. Burial was in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Darren Schleef, Glenn Maxeiner, Mike Worden, and Adam, Patrick and Clay Dorsey.
Funeral services for Priscilla Joyce Lesch, 83, of Papineau, were held July 7 in Papineau Cemetery, Papineau. Priscilla passed away April 8, 2020. Pallbearers were John, Jason and Jeremy Brammer, Daniel and Andrew Lesch and Carl Hartweg.
Funeral services for Keilan Love, infant, of East Dundee, were held July 16 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, with Pastor Tyler Prude officiating. Keilan passed away July 10, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearer was his father, Keenan Love.
Funeral services for Diana Kay Menser, 62, of Bradley, were held July 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak and deacon Greg Clodi officiating. Diana passed away March 25, 2020.
Graveside services for Bernice Schultz, 103, of Bonfield, were held June 3 in Bonfield Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Bernice passed away April 4, 2020. Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Kim Schultz-Heath, Rachel, Hailey, Taylor, Turk and Brian Heath, and Ron and Randy Charter.
Funeral services for Leonard Winfield Jr., 46, of Kankakee, were held July 18 at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Ronald Bartlett officiated. Leonard passed away July 9, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Marcus Jackson, Chris Jackson, Jason Christon, Kalsey Hendrix, Danny Jefferson and Barry Brown Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!