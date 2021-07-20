Death notice
Noreen June Brandle, 78, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (July 17, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Donna M. Malone, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 19, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Dorothy Domagalski-Kok, 86, of St. Petersburg, Fla., were held June 28 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig officiating. Dorothy passed away June 18, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Payton, Noah and David Domagalski, Jeff Schimmelpfennig, Ken Richardson and Barry Torman.
Funeral services for Ronald Laverne Palmateer, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held July 1 at Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Ronald passed away June 27, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Janelle Cole, Josh and Tyler Palmateer, Kevin Reardanz, Ted Czmiel and Scott Stone.
Funeral services for Roscella Katherine Piper, 102, of Herscher, were held June 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Marlin Ludwig officiating. Roscella passed away June 24, 2021. Interment was private. Pallbearers were Brian and Braden Laird, Jacob Fansler, Jason Kohl, Kaleb Berns and Jason Padiak.