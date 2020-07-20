Death notices
Alicia L. Behrends, 93, of Danforth and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Faith Place Nursing Home in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Jeanne Mary Watson, 83, of Gardner, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory in Braidwood.
