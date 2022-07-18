Thomas L. Lustig, 71, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (July 16, 2022) at Porter Place nursing home in Tinley Park. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Shirley Kemp, 90, of Kankakee, were held June 25 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Al Story officiating. Shirley passed away May 15, 2022. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral Mass for Sharon A. Quinn, 79, of Watseka, was held June 27 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Sharon passed away June 21, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Karston and Brent Neukomm, Sean Koren, Jimmy, Anthony and Tommy Quinn, Ben Guimond and Brady Frericks.
Funeral Mass for Marie A. Schore, 99, of Bourbonnais, was held June 28 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Marie passed away June 22, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Beth, Brianna, Ashlynn and Trenton Shelton, and Matthew and Mark Schore.
Funeral Mass for Elizabeth J. “Betty June” Simmons, 89, of Bourbonnais, was held June 18 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Elizabeth passed away June 12, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Christy and Sean Hendron, Laura Sexton, Lisa, Tim and Blake Juergens, Tim Simmons, Austin Bates and Matthew Rending.