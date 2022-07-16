Daily Journal obituaries

Death notices

Dennis Burke, 79, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (July 13, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Dean E. Chiz, 69, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (July 13, 2022) at Kindred Hospital Chicago Northlake in Northlake. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

