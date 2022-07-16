Death notices: July 16, 2022 Jul 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Death noticesDennis Burke, 79, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (July 13, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.Dean E. Chiz, 69, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (July 13, 2022) at Kindred Hospital Chicago Northlake in Northlake. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you