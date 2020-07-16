Death notices
Theresa F. Clement, 93, of Watseka, passed away on Sunday (July 12, 2020) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Monica Matthews, 62, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (July 12, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Gary Dale Sellers, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 10, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
