Death notices
James Lawrence Hickman, 60, of Braidwood, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Richard A. Miller, 75, of Manteno, passed away July 8, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Vern R. Mook, 68, of Kankakee, passed away July 8, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Leonard Winfield Jr., 46, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 9, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!