Death notices
Ellen Lee Kietzman, 80, of Kankakee, passed away June 29, 2020, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for the Rev. Samuel Oscar “Sam” Cleare, 95, of Bourbonnais, were held July 4 at College Church of the Nazarene (North Campus), Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Sam passed away June 29, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Samuel F. Cleare, Samuel “Jay” Cleare III, Stephen A. Cleare, L’Ontario Collier, Zechariah A. Young, Malcolm B. Cleare and John T. Cleare.
Funeral Mass for Doris Jean Curby, 90, of Beaverville, were held July 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Doris passed away June 30, 2020. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Jody, Zach and Kevin Roberts, and Jeff Bramer.
Funeral services for Clematine George, 91, of Kankakee, were held July 6 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Wilkerson officiating. Clematine passed away June 30, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Tim and Chris George, Marc and Ryan Fairfield, Duane Brumitt and Troy Riley.
Funeral Mass for Raul Noveno Mangantulao, 58, of Bourbonnais, were held July 11 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Raul passed away April 8, 2020. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
