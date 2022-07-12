Michelle L. Bewsey, 45, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (July 8, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Hilda V. (Galloway) Ruebensam, 93, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and formerly of Bradley, passed away Thursday (July 7, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Richard John Vail Sr., 79, of Aroma Park, passed away Friday (July 8, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.
Past services
Funeral services for Dorothy G. Campbell, 97, of Herscher, were held June 17 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Dorothy passed away June 12, 2022. Graveside services were June 18 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kelly, Ashton and Kaden Campbell, Robin Kibbons, and Brian and Kevin Kruse.
Funeral services for George Rocky Drolet, 77, of Bradley, were held June 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. George passed away Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services for Leonard V. Harper, 91, of Manteno, were held June 24 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, with Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. officiating. Leonard passed away June 13, 2022. Burial, with full military honors, was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Michael, Greg, James and Mikey Harper, and Ed and Jamil Moore.
Graveside services for Mae S. “Susan” Honzik, 96, of Kankakee, were held June 20 in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Susan passed away June 15, 2022.
Funeral services for Lorna J. Palmateer, 85, of Kankakee, were held June 23 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Lorna passed away June 18, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Brandy, Charlie and Jared Palmateer, Brian Krupinski and Brandon Donovan.
Services for Deborah Wilfinger, 66, of Kankakee, were held June 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Deborah passed away June 13, 2022.