Death notices
Mary JoAnne Hull, 71, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (June 27, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Lavina “Vin” E. Lowry, 97, of Oswego, passed away June 23, 2020, at The Reserve Senior Citizen’s Living Community in Oswego. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Debra E. Taylor, 63, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away Saturday (June 27, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Cameron Wells, 55, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
