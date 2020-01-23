Past services
Funeral services for Dena Anest, 94, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 20 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. Dena passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Constantine, Nicholas and Alexios Anest, Evan McDougal, Jonny and A.J. Wolfe, James Barabe and Kosta Chingas.
Funeral services for Vincent Paul Gund, 100, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Vincent passed away Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral services for Engel Anne Kaufmann, 84, of Watseka, were held Jan. 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Kara Berg officiating. Engel passed away Jan. 19, 2020. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jami Berry, Jason Hamrick, and Adam, Andrew and Alex Knapp.
Funeral services for Andrew J. Pristach, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Sammie Rover officiated. Andrew passed away Dec. 30, 2019.
Funeral services for Ronald Wagner, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 21 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Chaplain Dan Horton officiated. Ronald passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Justine Lamie, Lucas Blume, Camden Wagner, Jude and Jack Klopp, and Makenna and Wilse Whitaker.
