Death notices
Dena Anest, 94, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Bayard, Neb., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at Riverside Senior Citizens Living in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Leonard Joseph Bujnowski, 95, of Bradley, were held Jan. 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak and deacon Greg Clodi officiating. Leonard passed away Jan. 2, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brianne, Brandon, Adam and Brad Bujnowski and Jim Coughlan.
Graveside services for JoAnn Deaton, 85, of Aroma Park, were held Jan. 9 in Booneville Cemetery in Booneville, Miss. JoAnn passed away Jan. 5, 2020.
Funeral services for Ruth Prince Dunn, 85, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 13 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Elder Marcus I. Tate officiated and Bishop Melvin R. Deal delivered the eulogy. Ruth passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were her grandsons, Tresmun Watkins, Anthony Prince I, Demetrius Prince, John D. Prince III, Antonio Prince and Tammarius Prince.
Funeral services for Therese Gleeson, 94, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 9 at St. John Paul II – West Campus in Kankakee. Her son, Fr. Martin Gleeson O.P., officiated. Therese passed away Jan. 4, 2020. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Scott Gleeson, Zach Cardosi, Dave and Derek Causer, Scott Graham and Nate Jensen.
Funeral services for Josephine Hendricks, 99, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 13 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Bill Dewan officiating. Josephine passed away Jan. 8, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Angel Marie Larry, age 5 months, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 15 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Angel passed away Jan. 5, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Reggie and Asia Wilson.
Funeral services for David Paul Odorizzi Jr., 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. David passed away Jan. 7, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Anthony “Tony” Francis Perry, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 14 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt and the Rev. Anthony Nugent officiating. Tony passed away Jan. 10, 2020. Pallbearers were Joseph and Tom Perry, Nicholas and Dan LaMore, Mike Baker and Eddie Figus.
Funeral services for Marvin Stanley, 84, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 9 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Marvin passed away Jan. 5, 2020. Inurnment was in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Interment services for{span}Richard E. Wilson,{/span} {span}76, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 10 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, with full military honors. Cremation rites have been accorded. Richard passed away {/span}Dec. 29, 2019.
