Death notices
Michael Ray Borschnack, 64, of Florence, Ala., passed away Jan. 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements are by Spry Williams Funeral Home in Florence, Ala.
Mitchell Morris, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Elmer J. Saathoff, 68, of Kankakee, and formerly of Ashkum, passed away Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton.
