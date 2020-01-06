Death notices
Therese Gleeson, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Mary Ann Koehler (nee Girot), 81, of Braidwood, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.
Past services
Funeral services for Vivian E. Blanchette, 95, of Gilman and formerly of St. Anne, were held Dec. 31 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Vivian passed away Dec. 22, 2019. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Chad and Tommy Oliver, Jake and Ryan Brown, Brandon Meier and Rory Keigher. Honorary pallbearers were Cliff, Jared and Clint Keigher.
