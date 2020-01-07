Death notices
Queen E. Chandler, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Linda K. Martin, 72, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Flora Scott, 70, of Hopkins Park, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) in Brookhaven, Miss.
Robert Lee Stanford Jr., 62, of Godley, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Mary A. Stubblefied, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
