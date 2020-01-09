Death notices
Trudy L. Morrical, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at Bickford House Assisted Living Facility of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Judith Morrison, 77, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 4 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Judith passed away Dec. 30, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Katie and Brendan Keller, Paul Laue, John and Gordy Palmer and Jim Ruel Sr.
Funeral services for Barbara A. Pheifer, 59, of Gilman, were held Jan. 8 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Chaplain Catherine Butler officiated. Barbara passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery. Pallbeares were Paige Ritzma, Kory Holt, Mike Barnes, Nathan Hendron, Brian Short and Kenny Pheifer. Honorary pallbearers were Ray Weakley and Tim Crawford.
Funeral services for Larry John Reed, 73, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Larry passed away Dec. 29, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Services for Montie Jean “Hidie” Stipp, 60, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Montie passed away Dec. 30, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
