Charles C. “Corky” Corke, 98, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Golden M. Hairston, 28, of Antioch, Tenn., passed away Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) in Antioch. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Robert Hayes Jr., of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
John Henley Jr., 83, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Traci Lyn Naese, 45, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
