Death notices
Armond Ahrens, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at Watseka Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Walter E. Bethman, 83, of Peotone, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at Hines VA Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.
Barbara J. Greer, 73, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
James L. “Jim” McDermott, 88, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.
