Death notices
Leonard J. Bujnowski, 95, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Joan Coffman, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Ruth Dunn, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Margaret A. Ivy, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Ural Tanzie Sr., 75, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
