Death notices
Richard R. McCutchan, 72, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Past services
Funeral services for Bruno A. Rudolf, 59, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Rick Tustin officiating. Bruno passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Rocco DeMario, Mike Porter, Andy Rodgers, Rob McLeland, Bob Bodemer, Chad McLeland and Larry Shedwell.
