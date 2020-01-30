Death notices
Lula B. Blake, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Rita Deany, 84, of Herscher, were held Jan. 25 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Rita passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Burial was in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Emily Frechette, Tessa Deany, Katie, Jeremy and Brandon Bauer, and Derek, Jared and Justin Denault.
Funeral services for Norma Denault, 84, of Warsaw, Ind., were held Jan. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Danny Overholt officiating. Norma passed away Jan. 24, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jason, Justin and Gavin Grace, Jim Brooke, Mark Churilla and Keith Hess.
Graveside services for Adolf Ziebart, 92, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 25 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Adolf passed away Jan. 21, 2020.
