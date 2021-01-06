Death notices:
Phyllis L. Drozda (nee Sanders), 85, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (Jan. 4, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Pamela G. Okeli, 60, of Terre Haute, Ind. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at Terre Hute Union Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Samaritan Funeral Home in Terre Haute.
Nancy Shoemaker, 73, of Wilmington, passed away Monday (Jan. 4, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
