Death notices

Pauline “Sharon” Brough, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

James W. Windmiller, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

