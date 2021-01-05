Death notices:
Winnie Jean Jackson (nee Billingsley), 84, of Braidwood, passed away Sunday (Jan. 3, 2021) at the Gardens of Park Pointe Memory Center in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Francis H. Jordan, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020) at Citadel of Kankakee.
Carol R. Meents, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Stephen P. Schmidt, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Annette Marie Vine, 70, of Calumet City and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago.
