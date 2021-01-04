Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Iroquois, Northern Will, Southern Will and Eastern Will Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures and fog may lead to slippery spots on untreated elevated surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&