Death notices
Elizabeth R. Springer, 22, of San Diego, Calif., passed away Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022) at University of California San Diego Hillcrest Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 32F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 24, 2022 @ 6:15 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall rates expected during the Monday morning commute. Slow and hazardous travel is likely to develop during the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&
Death notices
