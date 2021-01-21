Death notices:
Jerry Alan Carroll, 27, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Jan. 16, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Ingeborg G. Harstedt, 88, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Past services
Funeral services for Maggie Anderson-Sittig, 88, of Bradley, were held Jan. 18 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Maggie passed away Jan. 11, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Private family services for Ronald Burton, 85, of Bradley, have taken place. He passed away Jan. 2, 2021. Pallbearers were Brice and C.J. Burton, James Hanlon, Lanny Magruder and Foxx Bauer.
Funeral services for Duane Lee Ferris, 75, of Bonfield, were held Jan. 13 at Sacred Heart Church, Goodrich, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Duane passed away Jan. 9, 2021. Interment was in Limestone Cemetery, Limestone. Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Paige, Ally, Piper, Kyle, Brenden, Brett and Tyler.
Funeral services for Donna Kay Kendregan, 75, of Bradley, were held Jan. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Bob Grysen officiating. Donna passed away Jan. 8, 2021. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Paul E. “Cub” Sorensen Jr., 65, of Chebanse, were held Jan. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Paul passed away Jan. 11, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Mark Miramontes, Lucas and Chris Sorensen, Daniel Britt, Chris Blanchette and Charles DeLong Jr.
Funeral services for Jeremy M. Tutt, 41, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 15 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Jeremy passed away Jan. 12, 2021. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Michael Harrison, Josh Panozzo, Andrew Cotsones, Peter Dal Santo, Jimmy Cureton, Brandon Prairie, Jeff Tutt and Jeff Rieder.
Funeral services for Jessalyn Vogel, 96, of St. Anne, were held Jan. 8 at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne. Jessalyn passed away Dec. 30, 2020. Inurnment was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.