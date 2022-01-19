Death notices
Alice Faye Faletti (nee Foreman), 81, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022) at Adventist Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Norman “Bud” Hartman, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.
Richard Renchen, 76, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Jan. 14, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.