Death notices:
Venus Frances “Fran” Allen (nee Huber), 94, of South Wilmington, passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at Heritage Health in Dwight. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Stanley Olewinski, 84, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Francisco Rojas, 77, Braidwood, passed away Friday (Jan. 9, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Elizabeth (Larisa) Dacenko Rupprecht, 73, of Grant Park, passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
A.Q. Staples, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at his home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Terral Thomas, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at Citadel Care Center of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
