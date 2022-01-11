Death notices
Milan “Doc” Barto, 93, of Sonora, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif.
Sharon A. Dawson, 75, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone.
Daniel J. Doglio, 61, of Coal City, passed away Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Donald Eugene Frost, 78, of Braidwood, passed away Monday (Jan. 10, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Jeannine Wulff, 59, of Bonfield, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Donna Jean Hagenow, 69, of Bradley, were held Dec. 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Donna passed away Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services for Kay E. Hoyer, 83, of Watseka, were held Jan. 7 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Tom McCann officiating. Kay passed away Jan. 2, 2022. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Donovan. Pallbearers were Taylor and Lincoln Saak, David Denson, Clayton Ahlden, Ike Lambert and Brandon Krakowiecki. Honorary pallbearers were Victoria Marquis and Beth Schoolman.
Funeral Mass for Lambert Thomas Kane, 75, of Bradley, was held Dec. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Lambert passed away Dec. 21, 2021. Inurnment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Joe Raich, Allen Maillous, Leo Giancome III, Scott Falkenhan, Mike Quigley and Jacob Levy.
Funeral services for Nicholas Ryan Koch, 37, of Chebanse, were held Jan. 6 in Central High School’s Gymnasium, Clifton, with the Rev. Jim K. Harkins Jr. officiating. Nicholas passed away Dec. 29, 2021. Pallbearers were Kolton, Robbie and Matt Koch, Bryan Meents, Tony and Mark Felesena, Jeff and Rod Perzee, Scott Bennett, Wayne Walker, Brian Spooner, Nate Warman, Bryan Meents, Jeff Altmyer, Chris McAndrew, Eric Gaus, Adam Meier, Henry Hines, Billy Rasmussen and Griffin Able.
Funeral services for Agnes “Susie” Longtin, 82, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Susie passed away Dec. 16, 2021.
Funeral Mass for Dorothy M. Riebe, 92, of Clifton, was held Jan. 3 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Dorothy passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Magnus, Nic and Max Rohr, Scott Kroll, and Todd and Chase Kuntz. Honorary pallbearers were Ty Kuntz and Alex Rohr.
Funeral services for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene R. Rittmanic, 49, were held Jan. 7 at Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Marlene passed away Dec. 30, 2021, Private graveside services, with military honors, were in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Bradley Police Officers.
Funeral services for Linda D. Senesac, 73, of St. Anne, were held Jan. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Linda passed away Dec. 29, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Katie Davis, Tim and Corey Rehmer, Dan Kincses, Logan and Darian Ward.
Funeral Mass for Jon Scott Sprimont, 59, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 3 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Jon passed away Dec. 23, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Frederick M. Vagt, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 9 at GatheringPoint Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Deborah Bell officiating. Frederick passed away Dec. 29, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Joshua, James and Gregg Rasmussen, Robert Christenfield, Frank Williamson and Blake Vagt.
Funeral services for Ralph W. Wilkening, 89, of St. Anne, were held Jan. 2 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Ralph passed away Dec. 28, 2021. Interment was in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee. Pallbearers were Todd and George Luhman, Mark Yeoman, George Heagle, Gordon Thompson and Christopher Jelinek.