Death notices
Gilbert “Gibby” Charles Fanning, 73, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
James Ray Petry, 68, of Reddick, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dean LeRoy Reichert, 83, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at Sheldon Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Patricia Rusk, 85, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
