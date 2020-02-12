Death notices
Silvina Adan, 46, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Marvin Charles Bauer, 89, of Normal and formerly of Urbana and Cissna Park, passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Heritage Health in Normal. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Robert Dale Ward, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
